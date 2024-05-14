© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Akaka Falls State Park temporarily closes weekdays for rockfall mitigation work

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:37 PM HST
Akaka Falls State Park along the Hāmākua Coast of Hawaiʻi Island is spread across 65 acres and includes two waterfalls.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close on weekdays starting Wednesday to undergo rockfall mitigation work.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks says the project should run through the end of the month.

The work includes rock slope scaling, installation of anchored wire mesh and the application of concrete to the hillside.

The construction zone will be limited to the hillside between the parking lot and the pedestrian walkway below.

The park will be open on weekends and holidays throughout the construction period.
