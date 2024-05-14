Akaka Falls State Park temporarily closes weekdays for rockfall mitigation work

Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close on weekdays starting Wednesday to undergo rockfall mitigation work.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks says the project should run through the end of the month.

The work includes rock slope scaling, installation of anchored wire mesh and the application of concrete to the hillside.

The construction zone will be limited to the hillside between the parking lot and the pedestrian walkway below.

The park will be open on weekends and holidays throughout the construction period.