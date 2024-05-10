© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No sign of widespread lead exposure from Maui wildfires, health officials say

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:33 PM HST
Burned cars and propane tanks with markings on them sit outside a house destroyed by wildfire, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
Burned cars and propane tanks with markings on them sit outside a house destroyed by wildfire, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lead screening conducted on West Maui residents after last summer's devastating wildfires showed no widespread exposure to the toxic metal, Hawaiʻi health officials said Thursday.

Blood samples were taken from 557 people after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through the town of Lahaina, killing 101 people.

Just 27 people's screening results came out positive, and subsequent testing showed 15 of them did not have elevated blood lead levels and were determined to have had a false positive, the state health department said.

“While the effects of the August 8 wildfires on the community have been devastating, it’s reassuring to know that people in the community are not showing elevated blood lead levels,” state Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink said in a statement. “On the basis of these results with lead as an indicator of exposure, we do not expect to find health impacts caused by toxins in the wildfire ash.”

Lead is one of the heavy metals of concern found in significant concentrations in ash from the fires, the health department said.

Meanwhile, an online survey about Lahaina's long-term recovery plan is available for community feedback until May 19.

Tags
Local News Department of Health2023 Maui fires
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories