Bill removing state superintendent's salary cap awaits final approval

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 8, 2024 at 8:41 AM HST
Keith Hayashi at Waipahu High School with First Lady Jill Biden, left, on July 25, 2021.
Office of Gov. David Ige
Keith Hayashi is the superintendent of the state Department of Education.

The process to determine the annual salary for the state's lead public schools administrator could change this year if a contentious measure passes its final hurdle.

The Senate bill awaiting Gov. Josh Green's signature would remove Superintendent Keith Hayashi's salary cap and allow his pay to be set by the state Board of Education, the 11-member panel overseeing the state Department of Education.

Hayashi's salary is currently capped at $250,000, which is $10,000 higher than his starting salary when he was hired in his permanent position in 2021.

Hawaiʻi Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 22, 2022.
He's also making $60,000 more than the governor.

The measure would also mandate an annual performance evaluation for the superintendent.

Hayashi has been leading the state's 258 public schools since 2021, succeeding former Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. He previously served as Waipahū High School principal and Pearl City, Waipahū complex area superintendent.

If the governor signs SB3207, the change would go into effect this July.
