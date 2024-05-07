Bill to create Silver Alert program heads to governor's desk

A measure to create a statewide alert system for missing older adults is one step closer to becoming law.

The Legislature passed Senate Bill 2305, which creates a Silver Alert Program within the state Department of Law Enforcement. The department would be in charge of locating missing kūpuna who are cognitively impaired or developmentally disabled.

If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Josh Green, Hawai‘i would join more than half of states nationwide that have the program.

Much like the AMBER Alert, the new alert would issue an electronic flyer or activate a changeable message sign. The department may use the Wireless Emergency Alerts System, according to the bill.

Joseph Burr is the brother of William “Bill” Burr, a Miliani resident who went missing last year. He said the program would’ve helped him find his loved one, who died before his family found him.

He advocated to lawmakers in support of the measure. He said his next step is to ensure the program is used properly.

“I don't want any family to have to go through what my family went through,” he said.