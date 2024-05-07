Hawaiʻi to get nearly $30M in federal funds to replace lead pipes

Hawaiʻi will get about $28.7 million in federal funding to find and replace lead service pipes around the state.

Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding, which is meant to prevent exposure to lead in drinking water. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

President Joe Biden, as part of his Justice40 Initiative, wants to remove and replace lead pipes across the U.S.

“Every single person living in Hawai’i deserves access to clean, safe drinking water and a guarantee that they and their loved ones will be protected from lead contamination,” said Martha Guzman, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator, in a statement.

"Thanks to President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is investing an unprecedented amount of funding to replace these harmful lead service lines, with communities at the greatest risk of lead poisoning prioritized.”

The initiative will ensure that 40% of the benefits from certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. Lead exposure disproportionately affects low-income communities and people of color.

Lead exposure can lead to a number of health problems, including brain development in children.

The federal program is expected to replace up to 1.7 million lead pipes across the country.