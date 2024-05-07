© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi to get nearly $30M in federal funds to replace lead pipes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:53 PM HST
FILE - Workers prepare to replace older water pipes with a new copper one in Newark, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
FILE - Workers prepare to replace older water pipes with a new copper one in Newark, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021.

Hawaiʻi will get about $28.7 million in federal funding to find and replace lead service pipes around the state.

Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding, which is meant to prevent exposure to lead in drinking water. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

President Joe Biden, as part of his Justice40 Initiative, wants to remove and replace lead pipes across the U.S.

“Every single person living in Hawai’i deserves access to clean, safe drinking water and a guarantee that they and their loved ones will be protected from lead contamination,” said Martha Guzman, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator, in a statement.

"Thanks to President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is investing an unprecedented amount of funding to replace these harmful lead service lines, with communities at the greatest risk of lead poisoning prioritized.”

The initiative will ensure that 40% of the benefits from certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. Lead exposure disproportionately affects low-income communities and people of color.

Lead exposure can lead to a number of health problems, including brain development in children.

The federal program is expected to replace up to 1.7 million lead pipes across the country.
Tags
Local News InfrastructureWaterJoe Biden
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories