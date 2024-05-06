© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Free Hawaiian language courses this summer for public school teachers, staff

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM HST
May 6 is the last day for Hawaiʻi public school employees to sign up for free Hawaiian language courses being offered this summer.

The state Department of Education’s Office of Hawaiian Education is teaming up with the University of Hawaiʻi’s Community Colleges to offer these summer courses online for free.

DOE employees can enroll in introductory ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi courses as well as Hawaiian studies at the university level to increase awareness and relevance to Hawaiʻi’s unique educational context.

Upon successful completion, enrolling DOE employees will be able to receive college credit.

The summer session begins May 20. More information is available online.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
