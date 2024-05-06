Counties can now regulate short-term rentals under new state law

Counties will now have more control over short-term rentals.

Gov. Josh Green has approved a measure that allows counties to phase out short-term rentals of any classification — even those with non-conforming use permits.

Non-conforming use permits for transient vacation rental (TVR) units were given out decades ago and allow certain properties to operate as short-term rentals, even in residential areas.

The law also explicitly outlines that counties can now control the time, place, manner and duration in which uses of land and structures take place.

Green explained that this law will get rid of the estimated 75,000 illegal short-term rentals and free up housing inventory for local residents.

“ This bill empowers the counties, the mayors and their county councils and the people that are closest to each community to speak up and to decide what is appropriate use of housing, working together and what is inappropriate,” he said.

“Hawaiʻi is simply too desirable in many ways and the forces are incredible for people to come and try to buy short-term rentals. It edges out our people," Green continued.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has already put forth legislation to phase out decades-old short-term rentals.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the new state law will allow him to enforce the city’s ordinance limiting rentals to a minimum of 180 days.

"I think we're gonna be as aggressive as we possibly can," Blangiardi said.

“We cannot act more aggressively than we intend to act and fulfill that promise to the people who live here to put housing back there and make it available for them," he said.

Blangiardi did not confirm whether he would be phasing out non-conforming use permits.

