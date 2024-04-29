BLNR approves public auction of Wailua land parcel despite overwhelming opposition

Despite concerns over cultural preservation and climate change, a small plot of state-owned land in Wailua, Kauaʻi, near the old Coco Palms Resort, will be put up for public auction.

More than 200 people testified against the auction and urged the Board of Land and Natural Resources to grant a land disposition for the parcel to the community group I Ola Wailuanui.

But Utah-based developer Reef Capital Partners (RCP21 Coco Palms LLC), which has plans to redevelop the old resort also wanted a disposition for the parcel at the corner of Kūhiō Highway and Kuamoʻo Road.

BLNR voted four to two to offer up the parcel to the highest bidder. Board member Aimee Barnes, who voted against the auction, said recent heavy rains and flooding in the area raise concerns.

"Obviously, in the wake of the horrible and historical — although many people have flagged increasingly not so historic — and more frequent flooding that is happening," Barnes said.

"I think just as somebody who has a climate science background, one of the things that concerns me about this particular site since the first time we heard about it, is just the risk to the site from sea level rise, increased flooding as a result of climate and other climate-related impacts, increased likelihood of stronger more damaging storms," she continued.

BLNR Chair Dawn Chang joined Barnes in voting against the public auction. Board member Kaiwi Yoon abstained from the vote.

A second, and even smaller land parcel in Wailua, near the former Coco Palms resort just makai of Kūhiō Highway, was also being sought by both I Ola Wailuanui and RCP21. BLNR voted to grant an easement for the parcel to the developer.