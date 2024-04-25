Commission gives final salary recommendations for city's top jobs

The Honolulu Salary Commission wants to give the mayor, city lawmakers and department leaders a raise of about 3.6%.

The commission this week made its final recommendations for the salaries, which now go through the Honolulu City Council. It includes a salary of $217,000 for the mayor, $127,000 for the council chair and $117,000 for councilmembers.

The recommendations mostly keep salaries consistent with inflation — but the commission hopes it starts a trend of small but steady raises on an annual basis.

The group hopes the pay for the city’s top positions, which will be effective in the upcoming fiscal year, reflects their long work hours and attracts quality candidates in the future.

“There are lots of folks in our community that want to invest in an exciting, vibrant, thriving future for Honolulu. Whether it is inspiring a new generation of leaders to serve in elected office, whether it's inspiring a new generation of leaders to serve at every position within the city, we have to invest in those positions,” said commissioner Rebecca Soon.

It’s also recommending a 10% raise for the top jobs in the city’s Department of the Medical Examiner, following testimony from the office that it’s having difficulties recruiting forensic pathologists.

Last year the group gave a controversial 64% raise to Honolulu City Councilmembers. It argues it was making up for years of mostly stagnant pay. The commission tied the pay to the heads of city divisions, arguing they do similar work.

Even this year, while the salary raises are smaller, there are concerns about how salary recommendations are made. The Honolulu City Council has introduced seven resolutions that would limit the raises the commission can give, commissioners’ term limits or limit the council’s authority over the salary recommendations.

