Proposed Olowalu fire station on Maui gets $1M funding boost

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:27 AM HST
A private $1 million donation will help build a third fire station in West Maui.

The effort to develop a station in Olowalu is being spearheaded by the West Maui Improvement Foundation. The nonprofit says it is finalizing a purchase and sales agreement with the manufacturer for the build.

The $1 million donation comes from the Vanguard Charitable Foundation on behalf of Susan and Michael Dell.

The West Maui Improvement Foundation says an additional $900,000 is still needed to complete construction and land use arrangements.

The fire station marks a community effort to increase fire protection and safety for West Maui.

Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura thanked the Dell Foundation for its donation.

"The donation will assist in the Department’s expansion of services in West Maui, providing protection for homeowners, businesses, highway users, and beachgoers in the area," Ventura said.

"Adding a third fire station on the west side is not only a benefit to the community but also to the safety of our firefighters."
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
