Monthly parking passes will no longer be available at Kona International Airport

Monthly parking passes for the general public will no longer be offered at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) starting June 1, 2024.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says increased demand for daily parking and limited availability of spaces prompted the change.

There are currently 1,706 parking stalls at the airport, including the 300 to 400 used by employees.

DOT says the additional funding generated from daily parking when the monthly parking is eliminated will allow for improvements, including the addition of electronic signs with parking availability, setting up pre-registration reservation systems, and adding spaces to existing commercial and employee lots.

KOA is the last of the state’s five major airports to discontinue monthly parking for non-airport employees.

Airports at Hilo, Kahului, Līhu‘e, and Honolulu stopped selling monthly parking to the general public in 2017.