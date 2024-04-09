Foodland Farms Lahaina to reopen after 8-month wildfire closure

Foodland Farms Lahaina will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday after suddenly closing on Aug. 8 due to the wildfires.

The store, located at the Lahaina Gateway shopping center, sustained smoke damage — but no structural damage. Foodland Farms Lahaina remained closed while electricity and water were restored to the area.

A total of 43 employees will reopen Foodland Farms Lahaina.

“Our employees look forward to reuniting with each other and our customers and are especially grateful to be able to serve the West Maui community again," Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai Wall said in a statement.

"We hope this important reopening will bring some sense of normalcy to the people of Lahaina whose lives were so disrupted and changed by the fires. And we are humbled by the opportunity to contribute in some small way to Lahaina’s healing and future," Wall said.

The store will reopen to the public following a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Anela Rosa of Lahaina’s Waiola Church.

Customers can also find a ʻōlelo noʻeau incorporated in the design: "He kēhau hoʻomaʻemaʻe ke aloha — Love is like cleansing dew."

Foodland Farms Lahaina is located at Lahaina Gateway at 325 Keawe St. The store will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Its larger sister store, Foodland Lahaina, is located off Front Street. The 14,000-square-foot oceanfront location shut down on the day of the wildfire and sustained damages, but its structure remains. There is no timetable for its reopening.