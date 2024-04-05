Conference invites Native Hawaiian small businesses to connect with federal contractors

A conference coming later this month aims to boost Native Hawaiian-owned businesses — and it's doing so with some unique connections.



The Native Hawaiian Organizations Association is anticipating a turnout of more than 300 people for its 2024 Small Business Summit.

The event has been held for nine years and focuses on opportunities in federal contracting.

That’s because the word “organization” in the association name refers specifically to Native Hawaiian-owned businesses authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration to participate in the 8(a) Business Development program.

Many of these organizations also specifically serve the Native Hawaiian community.

NHOA Executive Director Shannon Edie said that the conference is mainly marketed through word of mouth, and its popularity has grown to where it has added a third day of seminars.

This year’s keynote speaker is Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, commander and division engineer of the Pacific Ocean division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Edie said Gibbs has played a critical role in Maui’s cleanup following the wildfires last August and will be reflecting on his time spent in Hawaiʻi.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also be hosting a clinic at the conference to help attendees navigate the application process for 8(a) opportunities.

The conference takes place on April 22 through 24 at Ala Moana Hotel. Visit nhoassociation.org for more information.

