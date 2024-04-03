© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queen's Health System finalizes purchase of Wahiawa General Hospital

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:07 PM HST
Wahiawā General Hospital
GoogleMaps
Wahiawā General Hospital

The Queen’s Health System has completed its purchase of the Wahiawa General Hospital.

Queen’s announced this week that it finished purchasing the hospital, which will be renamed Queen’s Medical Center —Wahiawa. The nonprofit hospital serves more than 150,000 residents and those in the Wahiawa, Central Oʻahu and North Shore communities.

Queen’s plans on immediately renovating the hospital’s emergency department and diagnostic services.

Wahiawā General Hospital
Local News
Wahiawa General Hospital emergency room closes temporarily due to HVAC issues
HPR News Staff

“Queen’s plans to immediately renovate and strengthen the Emergency Department and diagnostic services,” said Robin Kalohelani, Queens' vice president for operations for its Central and West Oʻahu regions, in a statement.

“Because Queen’s Medical Center — Wahiawa is the nearest emergency department for the residents of Wahiawa, Central O‘ahu and the North Shore, this will be our initial priority.”

Kalohelani added, “We are committed to reopening an enhanced emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center— Wahiawa that best serves the needs of the people in the community. We anticipate opening in the summer of 2024.”

The health care provider says it has offered jobs to nearly 100 caregivers at the hospital. It says it's also encouraging current employees to find work at other Queen’s locations.

The now-former Wahiawa General Hospital opened in 1957.
Tags
Local News Health CareQueen's Health SystemsSafety
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories