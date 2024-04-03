Queen's Health System finalizes purchase of Wahiawa General Hospital

The Queen’s Health System has completed its purchase of the Wahiawa General Hospital.

Queen’s announced this week that it finished purchasing the hospital, which will be renamed Queen’s Medical Center —Wahiawa. The nonprofit hospital serves more than 150,000 residents and those in the Wahiawa, Central Oʻahu and North Shore communities.

Queen’s plans on immediately renovating the hospital’s emergency department and diagnostic services.

“Queen’s plans to immediately renovate and strengthen the Emergency Department and diagnostic services,” said Robin Kalohelani, Queens' vice president for operations for its Central and West Oʻahu regions, in a statement.

“Because Queen’s Medical Center — Wahiawa is the nearest emergency department for the residents of Wahiawa, Central O‘ahu and the North Shore, this will be our initial priority.”

Kalohelani added, “We are committed to reopening an enhanced emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center— Wahiawa that best serves the needs of the people in the community. We anticipate opening in the summer of 2024.”

The health care provider says it has offered jobs to nearly 100 caregivers at the hospital. It says it's also encouraging current employees to find work at other Queen’s locations.

The now-former Wahiawa General Hospital opened in 1957.