Wahiawa General Hospital emergency room closes temporarily due to HVAC issues

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:35 PM HST
Wahiawā General Hospital
GoogleMaps
Wahiawa General Hospital

Wahiawa General Hospital’s emergency department will be temporarily closed starting today while work is done to its Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system.

Hospital officials say the work is required to mitigate any potential risk to patients and staff.

Due to the nature and scope of the work that’s to be completed, the emergency department space needs to be vacated. It’s unclear when the work will be finished so the department can reopen.

All other departments at the hospital will remain open and continue operations.

Wahiawa General Hospital has been dealing with ongoing issues with its HVAC system.
