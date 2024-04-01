Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025 expands to Maui and Big Island, with nearly 50 artists

The Hawaiʻi Triennial will feature nearly 50 artists from around the Pacific next year.

In its fourth iteration, the Hawaiʻi Triennial will expand beyond Oʻahu to Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. It is organized every three years by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Contemporary, which helps connect communities across the islands and various regions of the Pacific.

The event is the state's largest thematic exhibit of contemporary art and will be on display from Feb. 15 to May 4.

The exhibit for 2025 is titled "ALOHA NŌ," which aims to challenge the notions of aloha and reframe it as a way of life.

Wassan Al-Khudhairi, Binna Choi, and Noell M.K.Y Kahana are curating the upcoming event.

“We have centered artists whose practices are shaped by their shared commitment to learning from and loving the people and places from where they and their ancestors come; in particular, Hawai‘i, the Pacific, and other islands and nations that share similar histories and struggles,” the curators collectively voiced in a news release.

Participating artists include:

Jennifer Allora and Guillermo Calzadilla, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Nanci Amaka, Edith Amituanai, Art Labor, Rebecca Belmore, Melissa Chimera, Kahi Ching, Stephani Comilang, Megan Cope, Sione Faletau, Teresita Fernández, Nikita Gale, Rocky Kaʻiouliokahihikoloʻehu Jensen, Hayv Kahraman, Jane Jin Kaisen, Emily Karaka, Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Yazan Khalili, Sung Hwan Kim, Al Lagunero, Las Nietas de Nonó, Lehuauakea, Anchi Lin (Ciwas Tahos), Nanea Lum, Jumana Manna, Gisela McDaniel, Brandy Nālani McDougall, Charles Aulii Mitchell, Futoshi Miyagi, Brandon Ng, Christian Nyampeta, Carl FK Pao, John Pule, Tiare Ribeaux, Rice Brewing Sisters Club, Citra Sasmita, Sancia Miala Shiba Nash, Lieko Shiga, Rose B Simpson, Russell Sunabe, Stephanie Syjuco, Taro Patch Creative, Salote Tawale, Shannon Te Ao, Kanitha Tith, Weldelien van Oldenborgh and Warraba Weatherall.

