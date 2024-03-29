2 Hawaiʻi Island hospitals get federal funds to improve access to medical records

Federal funding has been earmarked to bolster the electronic medical records system for two hospitals on Hawai‘i Island.

The $2.5 million will help Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital continue to enhance their technological infrastructure, ensuring streamlined access to medical records.

"By investing in our (electric medical records) platform, we are equipping our community with a revolutionary tool to quickly share a person’s medical history with health care providers using the same platform,” said Clayton McGhan, regional CEO of Kona Community Hospital, in a press release.

Both hospitals in the west region of Hawaiʻi Island offer 24-hour emergency care. The federal earmarks allow Congress to allocate funds for specific projects or programs without undergoing the standard appropriations process.

The goal of the funding is to invest in enhancing personal care, and patient safety while streamlining administrative processes, according to a press release.

Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono say they will continue to support local health care initiatives that ensure that rural communities have access to modernized medical systems.

McGhan said the senators have been "incredible partner(s) in ensuring that we have the funding to continue providing compassionate care to our rural communities.”

