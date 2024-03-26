© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kauaʻi: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. Our digital streams are not affected.

Kaiser Permanente to open new temporary modular clinic in West Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 26, 2024 at 9:14 AM HST
A rendered image of the large modular clinic approximately one mile away from the former mobile site at the Royal Lahaina Resort.
Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente
A rendered image of the large modular clinic approximately one mile away from the former mobile site at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

A new temporary modular health clinic will open its doors in West Maui on Thursday.

The clinic will be located at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and run between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will replace Kaiser's mobile health clinics, which served the West Maui community over the last 7 months while residents recovered from the August fires.

Kaiser officials say the new clinic will offer more space for members and care teams. Patients can expect same-day care, OB-GYN, pediatrics and lab services.

Kiʻinaniokalani Kahoʻohanohano, center, with fellow Pacific Birth Collective leadership, staff and interns advocate for choice and maternal care access for women.
Local News
Maui fires highlight need for birth sovereignty in maternal health care desert
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Plans for a permanent site are underway, according to a press release.

"Our Kaiser Permanente West Maui team continues to care for patients like family," said John Yang, president and medical director, in a press release.

"They've cried together, mourned together, and are committed to being a partner and provider to our West Maui community for generations to come," he said.

Until the new site opens, members of Kaiser Permanente can receive care at other Maui facilities including Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani Elua Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic.

Created in 1969, the Lahaina clinic was Kaiser Permanente's first neighbor island location before it burned down in the fires.

For directions to the temporary site, click here.
Tags
Local News Health Care2023 Maui fires
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories