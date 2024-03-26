Kaiser Permanente to open new temporary modular clinic in West Maui

A new temporary modular health clinic will open its doors in West Maui on Thursday.

The clinic will be located at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and run between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will replace Kaiser's mobile health clinics, which served the West Maui community over the last 7 months while residents recovered from the August fires.

Kaiser officials say the new clinic will offer more space for members and care teams. Patients can expect same-day care, OB-GYN, pediatrics and lab services.

Plans for a permanent site are underway, according to a press release.

"Our Kaiser Permanente West Maui team continues to care for patients like family," said John Yang, president and medical director, in a press release.

"They've cried together, mourned together, and are committed to being a partner and provider to our West Maui community for generations to come," he said.

Until the new site opens, members of Kaiser Permanente can receive care at other Maui facilities including Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani Elua Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic.

Created in 1969, the Lahaina clinic was Kaiser Permanente's first neighbor island location before it burned down in the fires.

For directions to the temporary site, click here.