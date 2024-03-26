© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DOA reminds Merrie Monarch travelers to leave ʻōhiʻa at home

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:42 PM HST
ʻŌhiʻa at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture
ʻŌhiʻa at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Travelers heading to Hilo for the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival are advised that ʻōhiʻa on Hawaiʻi Island cannot be moved off-island as it is against the law.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture has restricted the off-island movement of ʻōhiʻa plants and plant parts since 2015. This includes ʻōhiʻa lehua, leaves and seeds.

Hilo inspector, Bernard Rocha, intercepting ʻōhiʻa at Hilo International Airport in 2023.
DOA
Hilo inspector, Bernard Rocha, intercepting ʻōhiʻa at Hilo International Airport in 2023.

These restrictions help to stop the spread of the plant disease, rapid ʻōhiʻa death. The DOA estimates at least one million ʻōhiʻa trees have been killed by the disease on Hawaiʻi Island alone.

Jonathan Ho, Acting Manager for the DOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch, said inspectors will be stationed at Hawaiʻi Island airports to collect any ʻōhiʻa material and respectfully return it to the forest.

There’s a very large working group with a bunch of other agencies — that are all really trying to make sure rapid ʻōhiʻa death doesn’t spread all over the state," Ho explained.

"And I think having people more educated is really the best way. You talk to one guy, they talk to a person, that has so much more resonance with regards to doing the wrong thing. I look at the regulator, us — plant quarantine, as just kind of being one of those visual reminders. 'Oh shucks, I forgot about the lei. I should have left it.'"

During last year’s Merrie Monarch travel period, inspectors intercepted more than 40 lei poʻo with ʻōhiʻa material at airports in Hilo and Kona.

Violators of the ʻōhiʻa quarantine rule face fines from $100 to $10,000.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
