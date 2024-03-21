DLNR fines production company for beach park damages while filming

A production company was fined by the Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for violations of a beach park’s rules during a recent taping of a reality show.

Bumper Productions LLC was cited for damages at O‘ahu’s Ka‘iwi State Scenic Shoreline last month while filming “Rescue: HI Surf," an ocean-related reality TV series.

There were areas where naupaka were crushed by vehicle tires, production vehicles were beyond permitted traffic areas, and two or three fence posts were knocked over.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources A knocked over fence post at Ka‘iwi State Scenic Shoreline during the filming of a reality TV show by Bumper Productions LLC.

Additionally, vehicles were staged within the boundaries of two archaeological sites, though there did not appear to be any damage to constructed rock or other historical features.

The production company was fined the maximum amount of $525 and ordered to repair the damage.

“State Parks wants to collaborate with the film industry, but compliant behavior is critical for resource protection and to minimize impacts to park users," Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell said in a statement.

"This civil penalty sends a clear signal to the film industry and the value of this message, as a deterrent, is of greater value than the actual penalty itself,” Cottrell continued.

Officials say rule violations may have current or future permits denied, canceled or terminated at any time.

“While we recognize and appreciate the importance of the film industry to Hawai‘i’s economy, this situation highlights the need for all production companies to honor and respect the terms of their permit conditions. It is a privilege to use state land, not a right. That privilege can be taken away," DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a statement.

Bumper Productions’ "Rescue: HI Surf," currently has an open state film permit for production activities in the Mokulēʻia Section of Kaʻena Point State Park, on O‘ahu’s North Shore.