Judge orders luxury Kauaʻi vacation condo project to pause construction

Construction on a luxury vacation condominium project on Kauaʻi's south shore is now on hold.

Last week, a judge ordered a 10-day work stoppage for the Kauanoe O Kōloa project, a 279-unit development that has received backlash from members of the Native Hawaiian community.

Plans for the 27-acre development include two pools and spas, a clubhouse, a restaurant, a fitness center and barbecue areas.

Critics are concerned that legal safeguards to preserve nearby archeological sites, protected species and burial grounds are not being enforced.

The main issues behind the stop work order include drainage concerns and the lack of a valid grading permit. That's according to Bianca Isaki, an attorney for community groups suing over the project.

She said there have been plans to develop the area, with safeguards, since the 1960s or '70s.

"But like no one is enforcing it. Instead what happened was like this developer, the Moana Corporation, like sold off all of its parcels, or subdivided, sold it off, and now all of these developers are not being held to these like grand plans about controlling drainage, protecting species," Isaki said.

"That’s why the petitioners are filing these cases, and why there’s so many," she added.

Isaki has filed for a preliminary injunction on behalf of the Friends of Māhāʻulepu and Save Kōloa. A hearing is set for next Thursday.

If approved, the developer would need new permits and an updated drainage plan.