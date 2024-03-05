UH to host its 1st Indigenous performing arts conference

A conference celebrating the artistic expression of Native Hawaiian and Indigenous communities will take center stage at the University of Hawaiʻi this month.

From Hawaiian language theater productions to creating adornments worn for performances, artistic expression will be featured at the upcoming conference called Noiʻi Nowelo.

The event is spearheaded by the Research Institute of Indigenous Performance, which is housed under UH Mānoa’s Hawaiian Theatre Program.

"This is something that’s very multidisciplinary, so featured at Noiʻi Nowelo, our Indigenous performance conference will have Hawaiian theater," said Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, the director of the Hawaiian Theatre Program.

"We will also have a poetry, song, some dance and also a scholarship that supports the work. The scholarship that kind of amplifies these performing arts," she continued.

The two-day event will bring UH experts and artist scholars from around the Pacific. It will also feature speakers, panels, workshops and performances. The event aims to provide insights and global connections.

The conference takes place on March 14 and 15. To register, click here.