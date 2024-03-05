© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH to host its 1st Indigenous performing arts conference

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:39 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi

A conference celebrating the artistic expression of Native Hawaiian and Indigenous communities will take center stage at the University of Hawaiʻi this month.

From Hawaiian language theater productions to creating adornments worn for performances, artistic expression will be featured at the upcoming conference called Noiʻi Nowelo.

The event is spearheaded by the Research Institute of Indigenous Performance, which is housed under UH Mānoa’s Hawaiian Theatre Program.

Cassie Ordonio

"This is something that’s very multidisciplinary, so featured at Noiʻi Nowelo, our Indigenous performance conference will have Hawaiian theater," said Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, the director of the Hawaiian Theatre Program.

"We will also have a poetry, song, some dance and also a scholarship that supports the work. The scholarship that kind of amplifies these performing arts," she continued.

The two-day event will bring UH experts and artist scholars from around the Pacific. It will also feature speakers, panels, workshops and performances. The event aims to provide insights and global connections.

The conference takes place on March 14 and 15. To register, click here.
Native Hawaiian
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
