Teenager arrested in chain of threats made to Maui schools

One arrest has been made so far in connection to alleged threats made at three separate schools on Maui.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested for an alleged threat at Kalama Intermediate, though details of the threat was not given.

Maui Police say after an investigation the teen was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 for Terroristic Threatening.

Maui Now reports Family Court was apprised of the investigation and authorized her release to her parents.

The investigation continues into separate threats at Baldwin High School and ʻĪao Intermediate.

A picture of a threat written in a bathroom at Baldwin circulated social media over the weekend, prompting a police presence on campus on Monday.

It’s unclear what threat was made at ʻĪao Intermediate.