City and County of Honolulu seeks new chief information officer

The City and County of Honolulu is looking for a new chief information officer.

Mark Wong has led the city’s Department of Information Technology for 11 years. He plans on retiring at the end of the year.

The department is responsible for delivering IT services to its employees, as well as Oʻahu residents, businesses and visitors.

"The Chief Information Officer will play a pivotal role in shaping the technological landscape of Honolulu, driving innovation, and enhancing service delivery to our residents," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement.

The city hopes the new CIO will expand the department’s capabilities.

That includes improving process automation using AI and machine learning and increasing adoption of HNL-Pay, its enterprise online payment system.

More information on the position can be found here.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to mdoffice@honolulu.gov.

