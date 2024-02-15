© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui Invitational basketball tournament will return to Lahaina Civic Center

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:33 PM HST
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia
/
AP
FILE - Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last-second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahainā, Hawaiʻi.

The Maui Invitational is returning to the Lahaina Civic Center for the first time since wildfires devastated the area and killed 101 people.

The tournament will be played Nov. 25-27 after being shifted to Honolulu earlier this season.

“As a long-standing community partner, we are looking forward to welcoming the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back to Lahaina,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement on Thursday. “We appreciate their unwavering support and sensitivity in navigating this difficult time and appreciate their commitment to bringing this much anticipated event back to Maui’s community.”

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century devastated the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, with thousands of residents losing their homes and most of the downtown area burned to ashes.

FILE - Lei adorn crosses at a memorial for victims of the August wildfire above the Lahaina Bypass highway, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Local News
Family and friends remember Lahaina man identified as 101st victim of the wildfire
The Associated Press

The death toll rose to 101 this month when the remains of 76-year-old Paul Kasprzycki were identified. Two people are still missing.

The Lahaina Civic Center was spared by the flames, but officials opted to shift the Maui Invitational to Oʻahu because the center was being used as a recovery hub.

No. 2 Purdue beat No. 4 Marquette in the title game.

The 2024 Maui Invitational includes top-ranked UConn, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 13 Auburn and No. 16 Dayton. Colorado, Memphis and Michigan State round out the field.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
