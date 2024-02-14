Proposed Lahaina Recovery Commission gets unanimous approval from 2 House committees

The West Maui wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 homes and more than 800 businesses.

Recovery is expected to take 5 to 10 years.

Hawaiʻi lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would create an entity to oversee recovery efforts in West Maui.

House Bill 2696 would create the Lahaina Recovery Oversight Commission to enhance transparency around the rebuilding process.

The 13-member body would be housed within the state Department of Accounting and General Services, and include at least 10 Maui residents.

The bill proposes that the commission include the Maui mayor, two members of the Maui County Council, the superintendent of education, and residents of Lahaina, among others.

The oversight commission would accept public input and provide a public-facing entity for recovery efforts to ensure the needs of all individuals involved are considered.

HB 2696 is one of a handful of measures introduced this legislative session to help in Mauiʻs wildfire recovery efforts.

The bill was approved unanimously by members of the House Committees on Water and Land and Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs.

It now awaits a hearing before the House Finance Committee.