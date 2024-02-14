© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed Lahaina Recovery Commission gets unanimous approval from 2 House committees

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published February 14, 2024 at 9:45 AM HST
A statue of Queen Liliʻuokalani at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the 2024 legislative session. (Jan. 17, 2024)
Krista Rados
/
HPR
File - A statue of Queen Liliʻuokalani at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the 2024 legislative session. (Jan. 17, 2024)

The West Maui wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 homes and more than 800 businesses.

Recovery is expected to take 5 to 10 years.

Hawaiʻi lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would create an entity to oversee recovery efforts in West Maui.

House Bill 2696 would create the Lahaina Recovery Oversight Commission to enhance transparency around the rebuilding process.

The 13-member body would be housed within the state Department of Accounting and General Services, and include at least 10 Maui residents.

The bill proposes that the commission include the Maui mayor, two members of the Maui County Council, the superintendent of education, and residents of Lahaina, among others.

File - West Maui residents Debbie Patton and Steve Lawless wear protective clothing to guard them from the toxic ash in their search for remnants on September 25, 2023 in Lāhainā.
Local News
Maui fires caused an increase in health issues and insecurity among survivors, UHERO says
Mark Ladao

The oversight commission would accept public input and provide a public-facing entity for recovery efforts to ensure the needs of all individuals involved are considered.

HB 2696 is one of a handful of measures introduced this legislative session to help in Mauiʻs wildfire recovery efforts.

The bill was approved unanimously by members of the House Committees on Water and Land and Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs.

It now awaits a hearing before the House Finance Committee.

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesState LegislatureMaui County Council
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories