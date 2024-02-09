Maui Humane Society opens new pet resource center in Lahaina

A new resource center in Lahaina is set up to serve pets that were affected by the Maui fires six months ago.

The Maui Humane Society's Lahaina Pet Resource Center is located at 48 Ulupono Street and offers owners free pet food, supplies, vaccines and microchip services.

The center also has weekly mobile veterinary clinics and staff to connect owners to pet-friendly housing.

Courtesy of Maui Humane Society

Johnny Lingao, a wildfire community liaison, said the resource center provides hope to pet owners struggling with stable housing, especially properties that allow animals.

Lingao said the center's opening day on Wednesday was welcomed by dogs, cats and even a bunny.

"Everyone who brought their fur babies, we see that glimmer of hope and positivity," he told HPR. "Because we're already six months since the fire, and with everyone's particular situation, a lot of people feel defeated."

MHS said it has rescued nearly 800 animals from the Lahaina fire. Nearly 200 animals have been reunited with their families and about 130 have been adopted to new families.

The organization, which hired an additional 15 staff members to create a Fire Task Force, also currently cares for about 300 "fire cats" of more than 600 other pets.

Additionally, more than 400 pets live with their displaced families in hotels.

But Lingao said it's been an ongoing challenge for pet owners to find affordable, pet-friendly homes. He added the MHS has been working with local property managers and its federal partners to aid in finding solutions.

"The core principle is to have people to survive with their animals, who have lost everything and are all that they have," he said. "We want to get them a home here in Maui."

MHS recently received nearly $11 million in fire donations to support displaced animals and their owners.

