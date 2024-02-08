Free menstrual products would be required in state buildings if bill passes

Free menstrual products in state public bathrooms are one step closer to reality.

The House advanced a measure on Wednesday, which would require the Department of Accounting and General Services to provide free menstrual products in all covered women's public restrooms.

If there are no gender-neutral bathrooms, the bill mandates that the menstrual products also be stocked in the men’s restroom.

The goal of the bill is to increase access to menstrual products, which can seriously impact public health and gender equity.

Rep. Della Au Bellati explained why it would be important to have menstrual products in men’s bathrooms if there aren’t any gender-neutral bathrooms on the premises.

“I think many ladies in this House and maybe many ladies outside in the community understand you could be out and about in the community and an accident comes and happens,” she said.

“You might be asking your partner to go get you something to go get you a product. That has happened to me in fact. And so I think we need to continue this conversation, and this is a work in progress.”

Rep. Diamond Garcia spoke out against the measure with a recommendation.

“Still in opposition, Mr. Speaker, maybe if the body would amend this in its next committee to include free shavers and the shaving cream for men, perhaps condoms, etc,” Garcia said.

The measure passed its second reading with five members voting no.

It will later be heard in the House Labor and Government Operations committee.

