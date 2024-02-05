US senators push bill to increase medicare reimbursements for Hawaiʻi hospitals

U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz announced Friday that they’ve co-introduced legislation that would increase Medicare reimbursements for hospitals in Hawai‘i.

The legislation, which was introduced with Alaska Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, recognizes the unique cost-of-living challenges that hospitals in Hawai‘i and Alaska face.

If passed, the law would help hospitals perform outpatient care, such as emergency department visits and imaging services, for enrolled older adults.

Hospitals nationwide are struggling to keep their doors open due to the high cost of services in some of the most remote or rural regions.

“Hawai‘i’s unique geography and high cost of living makes accessing and providing health care more difficult, which is why hospitals in Hawai‘i have long received higher Medicare reimbursement for inpatient care than those in other states,” Hirono said in a news release.

Hirono said this bill would help to ensure Hawaiʻi's hospitals, especially on neighbor islands, have the resources they need to provide care for the community.

