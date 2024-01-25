Government workers union urges senators to support teleworking for state employees

Given the state's high worker vacancy rate, the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association is urging lawmakers to better support teleworking for government employees.

During a state Senate Ways and Means Committee meeting on Tuesday, lawmakers did not hold back their criticisms of the state’s teleworking policy.

“Look at the vacancies, they don't change,” said committee chair Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz.

Hawaiʻi State Senate / Youtube File - Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz speaking at the Ways and Means Committee meeting on Dec. 12, 2022.

“We're not filling these positions, we don't see the metrics of productivity with the telework policy that you established,” he continued.

The senators questioned Department of Human Resources Director Brenna Hashimoto about the specifics of the teleworking policy.

“What we've seen is that they're teleworking, and the reason is 'Oh, the stress of driving to work and the traffic and the interruptions or the noise around my desk,'” Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said.

“I mean, is that a reason to telework?” she asked.

Sen. Kurt Favella criticized workers who were resistant to coming to work in person.

“It’s the entitlement of each single state and county worker,” Favella said.

“We’re going to give you this much. We're going to give this, that, take them back. If they don’t like work, tough luck,” he said.

Hashimoto explained that each department director decides which positions can work from home and that workers are not allowed to do childcare or eldercare activities while working from home.

Workers are required to have another person performing those duties while they are on the clock.

State workers teleworking are also required to be working from an approved place.

However, the senators wanted more oversight for those working from home because they said the policy is currently too broad.

Senators suggested implementing clearer benchmarks for productivity, more mechanisms to monitor compliance with the telework policy such as home check-ins, and gauging constituent satisfaction with government services provided by people who work from home.

However, HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira was frustrated by the senators’ comments.

HGEA / Youtube Randy Perreira of the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association spoke about the latest hearing in a podcast on Jan. 24, 2024.

“Job flexibility, including remote work, is an integral part of the employment package and a key element in trying to attract and retain employees,” he said.

“I find it just unconscionable that they are questioning the integrity of the workforce. Our members work hard.”

The state is facing a 27% worker vacancy rate with another 29% eligible for retirement by 2028.

The Department of Human Resources did not immediately respond to questions from HPR about which departments had teleworking employees and the number of vacancies in each department.

Perreira said in a statement that telework can be a tool to recruit more workers.

