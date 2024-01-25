DOH issues voluntary recall on several Robitussin cough products

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by the manufacturer of Robitussin cough syrups.

Eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrup products are being recalled due to microbial contamination.

The medications were distributed nationally, including retail stores and pharmacies across the state.

Immunocompromised individuals who use the affected product could potentially develop severe or life-threatening adverse effects, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

Life-threatening infections are not likely to occur in non-immunocompromised individuals, however, the occurrence of an infection may require medical care.

Consumers can check the lot number and expiration date to determine if they have the recalled product.

The lot numbers and expiration dates of the recalled cough syrup.

The medicine should be safely disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

There have been no reports of adverse events attributed to the recalled products.

For more information, customers may contact Haleon Customer Relations at 1-800-245-1040 (3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or by email at mystory.us@haleon.com.