Photos: Lahaina unity march draws thousands to support residents and recovery

Thousands of Maui residents, as well as those from across the state, gathered in Lahaina on Saturday in support of the town's recovery from the devastating fires on Aug. 8.
Participants of the Hoʻūlu Unity Gathering walked more than 4 miles down Lahaina Bypass to Launiupoko.
Marchers carried the flags of the many nationalities represented among Lahaina residents. The crews of Hokule’a and sister voyaging canoes also sailed to Lahaina for the occasion, sharing protocol and support with the community.
The event was spearheaded by renowned waterman and Lahaina resident Archie Kalepa and his organization, Lele Aloha.
Gov. Josh Green’s second State of the State address largely focused on Maui recovery and housing. He emphasized the need to get Hawaiʻi residents into the housing inventory being used by short-term rentals.
The day after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century destroyed a seaside community on Maui, the barrage of 911 calls didn’t stop: Reports of missing people, stranded family members and confused tourists trapped without food or water lit up the emergency lines every few minutes, interspersed with reports of new fires starting and older ones flaring back up.