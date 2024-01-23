Photos: Lahaina unity march draws thousands to support residents and recovery

Thousands of Maui residents, as well as those from across the state, gathered in Lahaina on Saturday in support of the town's recovery from the devastating fires on Aug. 8.

Participants of the Hoʻūlu Unity Gathering walked more than 4 miles down Lahaina Bypass to Launiupoko.

Marchers carried the flags of the many nationalities represented among Lahaina residents. The crews of Hokule’a and sister voyaging canoes also sailed to Lahaina for the occasion, sharing protocol and support with the community.

The event was spearheaded by renowned waterman and Lahaina resident Archie Kalepa and his organization, Lele Aloha.

Here is a look from the ground:

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol Gov. Josh Green stood alongside Archie Kalepa at the walk's opening protocols.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol Hundreds of flags representing Lahaina's diversity were available for carrying during the walk.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol At one of several stops along the walk, Hālau Ke'alaokamaile shared hula and cultural protocols overlooking Lahaina.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol Under a sea of flags, attendees paused on the walk along Lahaina Bypass at a stop honoring Lahaina's history and cultural roots.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol Marchers walked down Hokiokio Place, where crossed had been placed honoring the 100 people who lost their lives in the Lahaina fire.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol Many attendees brought their pū to blow in Lahaina's honor.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol “I [participated] in this walk with our community to be able to honor… everyone that we've lost…Because we have yet to even have an opportunity as a collective community to honor them, and the sacrifice that was made,” said Lahaina resident Kaipo Kekona, who spoke to the crowd after the walk.

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol The occasion brought together past and present Hōkūleʻa crewmembers. The voyaging canoe ended its planned Pacific voyage early after Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO Nainoa Thompson said he got a call from Lahaina's Archie Kalepa after the fire: "Can you please bring Hōkūleʻa home, because we need its light to find the way out of the storm," he recalled.