Maui businesses impacted by wildfires urged to take online survey

Maui businesses impacted by the August wildfires are encouraged to participate in a survey.

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is using the questionnaire to assess the current health of businesses.

The survey can be accessed online by clicking here or through County’s new community feedback hub “Ko Maui Nui Mana‘o” on the MauiNuiStrong.info website.

To access the hub, click on “Your Feedback” in the top navigation bar. Other opportunities to provide feedback on a variety of programs and initiatives will be posted on Ko Maui Nui Mana‘o in the near future.

It also hopes to get information on current and future needs to better allocate resources.

Businesses are urged to complete the online survey by Feb. 29.