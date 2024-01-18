Fire at Makalapa Elementary School was accidental, HFD says

The cause of a two-alarm fire at Makalapa Elementary School in Salt Lake earlier this week was deemed accidental.

The Honolulu Fire Department said an electrical arc from an outlet in a classroom ignited a bookshelf in front of it. The fire then spread to the wood in the structure.

The blaze was reported at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 and was extinguished by 8:40 a.m

Two portable classrooms were damaged and the contents inside were deemed a loss. The damage estimate is roughly $1,071,000.

No students or teachers were on campus at the time of the fire due to the holiday.