© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire at Makalapa Elementary School was accidental, HFD says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 18, 2024 at 9:23 AM HST
honolulu fire department rescue vehicles
Casey Harlow
/
Hawai‘i Public Radio

The cause of a two-alarm fire at Makalapa Elementary School in Salt Lake earlier this week was deemed accidental.

The Honolulu Fire Department said an electrical arc from an outlet in a classroom ignited a bookshelf in front of it. The fire then spread to the wood in the structure.

The blaze was reported at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 and was extinguished by 8:40 a.m

Two portable classrooms were damaged and the contents inside were deemed a loss. The damage estimate is roughly $1,071,000.

No students or teachers were on campus at the time of the fire due to the holiday.
Tags
Local News Honolulu Fire Departmentsafety
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories