Green keeps state House seat for Kalihi within the Mizuno family

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 17, 2024 at 2:21 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green has appointed Joje "May" Mizuno, left, to represent District 29, which is on Oʻahu. She replaces her husband, John Mizuno, who vacated his seat to serve as the governor's coordinator on homelessness. (Jan. 16, 2024)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green has appointed Joje "May" Mizuno to represent District 29, which covers parts of Kalihi, Kalihi Valley and Kamehameha Heights.

She replaces her husband, John Mizuno, who vacated his seat to serve as the governor's coordinator on homelessness. He's been a lawmaker since 2006 and was previously the House vice speaker.

May Mizuno worked as his chief of staff for 17 years, and she was a legislative aide for former Rep. Felipe "Jun" Abinsay.

She also drafted House Bill 274, which established “ Patriot Day” in Hawaiʻi, honoring victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day of the 2023 legislative session. (Jan. 18, 2023)
Local News
HPR's coverage of the 2024 Hawaiʻi legislative session

“I want to thank Gov. Green and I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state like affordable housing and health care,” Mizuno said at a Tuesday news conference.

"But also, I want to use my legislative experience to be a strong advocate to address issues like controlling the costs of living and fighting crime to make our communities feel safer.”

Mizuno served on her neighborhood board and the Congress of Visayan Organizations.

She described herself as a Filipino woman and an immigrant. She said her legislative priorities are affordable housing and reducing crime.
