Hawaiian Telcom says fiber-optic internet is available to 95% of Molokaʻi

Hawaiian Telcom says it has expanded fiber-optic internet access to 95% of Molokaʻi, four of the island's five ZIP codes.

Island residents, including Hawaiian homesteaders, may qualify for free internet service through the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s Hawaiʻi Connect Broadband Project.

“As a small, isolated rural community, reliable internet access is critical for our residents to access essential services, such as health care and education," state Sen. Lynn DeCoite said in a statement. She represents Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, and East and Upcountry Maui.

Hawaiian Telcom also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that offers a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

The company said it has invested more than $1 billion since 2010 to expand its fiber footprint and increase its capacity across the state.