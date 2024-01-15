© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiian Telcom says fiber-optic internet is available to 95% of Molokaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 15, 2024 at 10:13 AM HST
Hawaiian Telcom provided this photo of crews installing internet cables on Molokaʻi.
Courtesy Hawaiian Telcom
Hawaiian Telcom provided this photo of crews installing internet cables on Molokaʻi.

Hawaiian Telcom says it has expanded fiber-optic internet access to 95% of Molokaʻi, four of the island's five ZIP codes.

Island residents, including Hawaiian homesteaders, may qualify for free internet service through the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s Hawaiʻi Connect Broadband Project.

“As a small, isolated rural community, reliable internet access is critical for our residents to access essential services, such as health care and education," state Sen. Lynn DeCoite said in a statement. She represents Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, and East and Upcountry Maui.

Hawaiian Telcom also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that offers a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

The company said it has invested more than $1 billion since 2010 to expand its fiber footprint and increase its capacity across the state.

A map of Hawaiian Telcom fiber-optic coverage on Molokaʻi.
Courtesy Hawaiian Telcom
A map of Hawaiian Telcom fiber-optic coverage on Molokaʻi.
