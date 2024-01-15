© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Island's Hele-On bus service will not operate on Jan. 21

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 15, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
Hele-On paratransit vehicle
County of Hawaiʻi
Hele-On paratransit vehicle

Hawaiʻi County's Hele-On bus service will not operate on Jan. 21 because of mandatory Americans with Disabilities Act training for all staff.

Alternative transportation will be available via taxis or ride sharing companies. A list of taxi providers can be found at heleonbus.org.

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Mass Transit Agency employees and contractors are required to complete ADA training annually.

Regular transit service will resume at 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 22.

File - Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
Local News
Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on
HPR News Staff

The training is part of a 2021 settlement agreement between the County and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Justice Department found that the County failed to accommodate passengers with disabilities.

The County frequently deployed buses with inoperable lifts, and drivers did not immediately report they were out of order.

Under the agreement, Hawai‘i County must ensure that passengers with disabilities have lifts to board buses. Other requirements include accessible bus stops and timely pick ups and drop offs for paratransit users.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi Islandtransportation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories