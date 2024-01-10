Teen struck by police vehicle on Hawaiʻi island has died

A teenager who was struck and critically injured by a police car in Hilo has died.

The teen, identified as 16-year-old Samuel Mwarey, was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by the marked police vehicle late Friday night. Authorities say he was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

The police vehicle was not en route to an emergency, but the blue pilot light was illuminated.

He was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to the Hawaiʻi Police Department. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The case is now a negligent homicide investigation.

The unidentified officer remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi island so far this year, compared to one at the same time last year.