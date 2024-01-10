© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nearly 2 million gallons of partially treated wastewater released off Pearl Harbor

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 12:42 PM HST
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii wastewater treatment plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2011 (U.S. Navy photo by Denise Emsley)
Courtesy Photo/U.S. Navy
/
Digital
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii wastewater treatment plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2011 (U.S. Navy photo by Denise Emsley)

Nearly 2 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The highlighted area shows the potential size of the wastewater spill from Jan. 8, 2024.
Department of Health
The highlighted area shows the potential size of the wastewater spill from Jan. 8, 2024.

Just before 3 p.m. Jan. 8, the transformer that provides power to the ultraviolet system at the wastewater treatment plant was knocked offline due to heavy rain, according to the state Department of Health.

Power was restored to the system about five hours later.

Officials say the ultraviolet system is the final stage of the process to disinfect wastewater before it's discharged into the plant’s outfall approximately 1.5 miles offshore.

The Navy posted signs along the shorelines of Pearl Harbor and Hickam. The public is advised to avoid contact with water near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor and off the ʻEwa end of the reef runway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the advisory had not been canceled.
HPR News Staff
