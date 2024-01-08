Hilo theater group premieres 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' play

A local adaptation of the award-winning film, novel and play "One Flew Over The Cuckooʻs Nest" is set to debut in Hilo this month.

It follows the story of a man claiming insanity to avoid going to prison, but his arrival disrupts the oppressive routine of the mental institution, according to Larry Reitzer, the producing artistic director of the Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre.

“The play explores themes of freedom, power, and the struggle against conformity. It is a powerful and thought-provoking examination of the human spirit and the impact of institutionalization,” Reitzer said in a news release.

It's the local theater's first drama show. Reitzer said that before this production, the theater mainly tackled musicals such as "Aladdin," "Lion King," and "Beauty and the Beast."

But Reitzer said there's more demand for drama theater after about 50 local actors applied to be cast in plays.

He said this production took two months to work on and that he is already looking forward to the next community performance.

"I think after doing this play — this very, very challenging play, this dramatic piece — we're all very excited to look ahead. And our next project is going to be Chicago, which couldn't be more different from this," he said.

The play will premiere at the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center on Jan. 12 and run for three weekends.

For more information, click here.

