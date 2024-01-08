© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi State Capitol implements more security ahead of 2024 legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:10 PM HST
File - On Jan. 18, 2023, the Hawaiʻi House and Senate opened with the festivities and open doors, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, with guests and constituents from throughout the state traveling to Honolulu.
File - On Jan. 18, 2023, the Hawaiʻi House and Senate opened with the festivities and open doors, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, with guests and constituents from throughout the state traveling to Honolulu.

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol is moving forward with its plans to increase security measures in and around the building ahead of the 2024 legislative session, which begins Jan. 17.

In July, the state announced the installation of three walkthrough metal detectors at the capitol — two at the street-level entrances and one in the basement. The added security was implemented after lawmakers and aides claimed they felt unsafe in the building.

"For many years, we have received concerns not just from legislative members, but also from legislative staff and visitors to the building, about the need for more security,” House Speaker Scott Saiki told The Associated Press in July.

Local News
Survey: Help shape our 2024 Hawaiʻi Legislature coverage
Sophia McCullough

Now, the capitol is preparing to add X-ray machines for bags at three checkpoints and relocate public parking across the street near the state Department of Health.

This comes at a time when several states, including Hawaiʻi, experienced a hoax bomb threat last week. While the Hawaiʻi State Capitol's safety improvements were planned before the threats, added measures could provide relief to constituents and legislators this session.

While some say the increased security is long overdue, critics feel the safety additions are overkill and could discourage the public from visiting.

Others say more actions should be taken, such as adding street-level vehicle barriers and increasing the visibility of sheriff deputies.
