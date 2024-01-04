Incentive program for axis deer control launched for Maui County landowners

Incentives to control rampant axis deer in Maui County are being offered by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Deer populations on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi have drastically increased since the species was introduced to the islands.

Their high numbers are impacting natural resources, public safety, and economic interests as farmers and landowners struggle to keep populations down.

The DLNR Landowner Incentive Program seeks to encourage landowners to reduce axis deer numbers on their properties and bring populations to manageable levels.

The program will supplement current control measures that include fencing, hunting, game harvest permits and private landowner efforts.

Proposals are being accepted for axis deer harvest from eligible private landowners and lessees.

If selected, the contract will run for a 12-month period beginning Feb. 1. Awarded contractors will be paid a $25 to $50-per-deer reimbursement throughout the contract.

The deadline to submit proposals is Jan. 17 at 4 p.m.

Proposals will be selected on a competitive basis from available funds. Ranking criteria will include the number of axis deer to be harvested and impacts on overall population control goals.

For more information, click here.

