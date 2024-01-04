Drivers should be aware of upcoming closures on Likelike and Farrington highways

Oʻahu drivers should note that the Likelike Highway will be closed twice overnight this month so crews can complete a resurfacing project.

A full closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Nālani‘ehā Street will start at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, and will last through 5 a.m. Monday.

A closure in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction will happen at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said crews will perform road repairs that include remedial and overbanding work. Work is expected to be completed during the planned closures, but may be rescheduled due to weather conditions.

Farrington Highway in Nānākuli will have upcoming lane closures as part of the work to replace the Ulehawa Bridge.

The left lane in the eastbound direction will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 8 and 9.

The left lane in the westbound direction will be closed during the same hours on Jan. 10 through 12.

The closures will extend approximately 200 feet from the end of the bridge so crews can assess soil conditions at the site.