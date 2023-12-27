Federal plan limits amount of helicopter tours allowed in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

It's expected that there will be nearly 10,000 fewer helicopter and air tours a year at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park under a new plan from the federal government.

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have completed an air tour management plan for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Under the plan, only 1,548 air tours per year will be authorized. That is down from existing levels of more than 11,300 flights per year.

The new rules are meant to protect natural and cultural resources, wilderness, Native Hawaiian sacred sites and ceremonial areas, and visitor experiences.

Only three routes have been designated, and they all avoid the summit of Kīlauea, visitor areas and more.

No-fly days now include all Sundays, six traditional Hawaiian holidays including the start and end of Makahiki, and two dates honoring Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani and Bernice Pauahi Bishop.

Tour operators will be able to continue air tours over the park and within a half-mile of its boundary until the permits are amended. That will occur no later than 180 days after the plan takes effect.

The plan has been over 20 years in the making. Input from Native Hawaiian organizations, land management agencies, local communities and recreation groups was considered.

“The ATMP is more than 20 years in the making. It significantly reduces the number of low-flying air tours over the park to protect the natural and cultural resources, the wilderness character and general visitor experience,” Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh said in a statement.

“We deeply appreciate everyone's input throughout this long process with us.”

The final plan can be found on the NPS website.

The NPS and FAA have developed or are currently developing air tour management plans with several parks around the country.