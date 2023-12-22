San Jose State, Coastal Carolina to meet for first time in Hawaiʻi Bowl

San Jose State University and Coastal Carolina University will face off for the first time Saturday in the 30th edition of the Hawaiʻi Bowl, held at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

SJSU will look to close out the season with a seventh consecutive win in the Hawaiʻi Bowl against Coastal Carolina after a 1-5 start. It will be the Spartans' third bowl appearance in the last four years, which is a first in program history.

Coastal Carolina reeled off five consecutive conference wins for the first time since 2020, but lost its last two games heading into Saturday's bowl game in Honolulu. The Chanticleers will be playing in their fourth bowl in as many seasons.

Additionally, a familiar face will return to Hawaiʻi for the game. Honolulu native and SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will lead the Spartans in his final college football game.

“I’m so excited for Chevan. This is a really special opportunity for us and we’re going to play a big-time opponent," said Brent Brennan, the SJSU head coach, in a statement. "I can’t think of a better ending for a tremendous player and a great human being.”

Cordeiro earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after he threw for 2,558 passing yards with 19 touchdowns against four interceptions. He is the all-time Mountain West leader with 112 touchdowns responsible for and 13,537 yards gained.

The game will be played outside its traditional Christmas Eve slot for only the fifth time in the bowl's history. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN.

Tickets can be purchased here.

