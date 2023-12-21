HDOT and military move closer toward 50-year lease for Dillingham Airfield

Negotiations over the future of Oʻahu’s Dillingham Airfield are moving forward because of authorization from Washington, D.C.

The state Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi officials have been unable to resolve issues surrounding the future of the North Shore airstrip for a decade.

DOT leases the space now known as Kawaihāpai Airfield from the Army. It is used by civilians for skydiving, glider flying and other recreational activities.

In July, the department informed the Army that the state cannot continue the lease unless three critical issues are resolved: the Army must authorize a 50-year lease term, guarantee HDOT sufficient rights and powers to operate the airfield, and resolve oversight and management of the existing water system.

In a release, DOT said these issues have cost the state over $1 million per year over the past 10 years, and they have prohibited the transportation department from receiving federal grants for the Kawaihāpai Airfield.

Local army commanders are allowed to approve routine 5-year leases, but they need permission from Washington, D.C., to negotiate a longer-term lease. Approval to do so was completed last week.

“Gaining approval on a 50-year lease term is a big advancement in our ongoing negotiation for a new lease,” Hawaiʻi DOT Director Ed Sniffen said in a statement.

"The tenants and community are overjoyed to hear of this great step forward for the airfield," Ben Devine, executive director of Save Dillingham Airfield, said in a statement.