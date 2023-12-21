Ditch the desk, Kauaʻi high school students can take a 'hands-on' sustainability class

A new class focused on climate change and sustainability will be available to Kaua‘i high school students next year.

The Youth Climate Practitioners program will be hosted by the county’s sustainability coordinator and is designed to provide hands-on experiences.

County of Kauaʻi A mix of in-person or virtual classes will be held every Wednesday after 3 p.m., with occasional weekend sessions based on availability of community partners.

The goal of the class is to foster a deep understanding of sustainability goals at both the island and state levels, as well as shape a more eco-friendly future for the Kaua‘i community.

“The class is not your typical classroom experience,” Nalani Brun, director of the Office of Economic Development, said in a statement.

“It’s a transformative journey for high school students to explore their role as change-makers in the fight against climate change,” Brun said.

“The county is dedicated to growing responsibly to meet the needs of current and future generations without depleting resources,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said.

“This spring class is part of our commitment to fostering sustainability and empowering the next generation of environmental leaders," he said.

Students who complete the program will be eligible for a $500 stipend, recognizing their commitment to creating positive change in our community.

Limited spots are available for the Youth Climate Practitioners Class. Interested students should complete the online registration form by Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.