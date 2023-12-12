Hawaiʻi County breaks ground on Lālāmilo 10-Million-Gallon Reservoir Project

Hawaiʻi County officials and the state Department of Water Supply broke ground on the Lālāmilo 10-Million-Gallon Reservoir Project last week.

Mayor Mitch Roth said the reservoir will improve the reliability of the Lālāmilo Water System, which uses eight wells to supply drinking water to the South Kohala Coast.

Once completed in approximately two years, it will be Hawai‘i’s largest potable water reservoir. The $19.8 million project was awarded to Isemoto Contracting Co., LTD.

"This project is a true representation of what sustainability means to our administration," Roth said in a statement.

Officials added that water in the reservoir also increases availability for fire protection usage.

The ability to fill the reservoir could improve with the increased capacity when wind power is available from a nearby wind farm, which will help the county and state reach a goal of 100% clean energy by 2045.

“Our people and our water are our most precious resources, and with this project, we can honor one while paving the way to sustain another. This project ensures redundancy, brings a reservoir to an arid landscape, promotes a clean energy transition, and ensures fire resilience for neighboring communities,” Roth said.