© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiian Electric begins contract negotiations on 15 renewable energy projects

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST
Photo rendering of Hawaiian Electric's proposed project to repower the Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City.
Courtesy Hawaiian Electric
Photo rendering of Hawaiian Electric's proposed project to repower the Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City.

Hawaiian Electric is looking at 15 new renewable energy projects on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as the company retires older fossil-fueled plants.

The electric utility announced Friday that it will start contract negotiations with developers. The projects could produce approximately 517 megawatts from intermittent sources like wind and solar, and about 654 megawatts of firm generation.

Firm sources can generate power 24/7, whenever needed, such as biomass, waste, biodiesel and geothermal.

The contracts are expected to include 2.1 gigawatt-hours of battery storage.

Seven projects are on Oʻahu, four on Hawaiʻi Island, and another four on Maui. Their estimated completion times range from 2026 to 2033.

Solar-plus-storage and biofuel projects are slated for Oʻahu and the Big Island. Three solar-plus-storage projects and a wind farm are being planned for Maui.

Local News
Here's how intermittent vs. firm renewable energy sources factor into Hawaiʻi's power grid
Savannah Harriman-Pote

HECO said the developers were required to submit community outreach and set aside at least $3,000 per megawatt of generation capacity annually for community benefits.

Developers include The AES Corporation, Kalaeloa Partners, Par Hawaii Refining, and Clearway Energy Group.

Some of the projects intend to reuse existing facilities: the Waiau facility in Pearl City on Oʻahu and the Hamakua plant in Honokaʻa on Hawaiʻi Island.

"The proposed repowering of the Waiau facility will be the largest generation project in Hawaiian Electric's 132-year history," HECO said in a statement.

Finalized projects will be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission for approval.

Clearway Energy Group's Mililani I Solar project
Local News
HECO abandons solar project on Maui that would have powered nearly 7,000 homes
HPR News Staff

HECO recently abandoned a solar project in South Maui that the company once hoped would supply power to nearly 7,000 homes. The plan first proposed in 2018 was to build a solar-plus-storage system with a Canadian company named Innergex.

The two companies announced they are terminating their agreement because of what Hawaiian Electric called “lengthy delays resulting from the developerʻs legal challenges and pandemic-related cost and supply-chain issues.”
Tags
Local News Hawaiian Electric CompanyEnergyRenewable EnergyNeighbor Island News
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories