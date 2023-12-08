Board of Education defers pay raise for Hawaiʻi superintendent Keith Hayashi

The Board of Education deferred Thursday a proposed pay raise for the head of Hawaiʻi's public schools.

Superintendent Keith Hayashi has been leading the state's 258 public schools since 2021, succeeding former Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, who left amid criticism over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayashi was hired by the board in a permanent capacity last year under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $240,000. He receives additional benefits, such as a monthly car allowance of $326.

If the board had approved the raise, he would've made $250,000 — a 4.17% increase. That would have been the maximum salary as set by the Legislature.

The decision comes after the Department of Education announced it would lapse $465 million in state funds for school construction projects that would have gone to improving athletics facilities and other maintenance.

Julie Reyes Oda, a Nānākuli High School teacher, said Hayashi hasn't finished his three years as superintendent but is already making 96% of the maximum salary.

“Why are we talking about his pay? Is he threatening to leave?” she asked. Oda said the superintendent's office has been involved in negotiating the raise.

Most of Hayashi's support for a pay raise comes from complex area superintendents, who wrote a joint letter to the board.

“Recognizing the importance of attracting and retaining top-tier talent, it is imperative that we acknowledge and appropriately compensate the outstanding contributions of our superintendent,” they wrote. “A competitive salary not only reflects the value we place on his leadership but also ensures the continued success and stability of our schools."

Hawaiʻi is the 13th largest school district in the nation, according to the National Center on Education Statistics. But unique to Hawaiʻi, the state is a single school district, with more than 155,000 students and over 22,100 employees.

Hayashi is paid more than some top state officials, including the governor.

The board's Human Resources Committee voted 3-4 on the proposal to increase Hayashiʻs salary. Members Kaimana Barcarse, Kahele Dukelow, Lauren Moriarty and Shanty Asher voted in opposition to the pay raise.

Dukelow said the proposal comes at an inappropriate time.

“I do have issues with some of the ways that we have been characterizing those pay raises. I think we have to be more careful with the way that we do this, and look at equity across the board,” Dukelow said. “I think we do have a responsibility there.... We really have to think about how we suggest and recommend pay raises, why and when we do it.”

Moriarty asked Asher, who chaired the committee, about the urgency of bringing the proposal to the board.

Asher said the proposal was requested on the agenda by the Department of Education, current Board Chair Warren Haruki, as well as herself, though she voted to defer it.

“There are a lot of discussions and concerns, and I think we should defer this so that we are all comfortable to bring this back on the agenda," Asher said.